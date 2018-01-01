Stop Summer Hunger
Summer brings different challenges to families who are already struggling to put food on the table. When school is out, children miss out on free and reduced price meals, childcare costs increase, and energy bills skyrocket in summer months.
This year, help us raise 240,000 meals for families in eastern North Carolina, and together, we can stop summer hunger.
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, tax ID # 56-1283426.