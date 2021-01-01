WDSU Day of Giving - Help Hurricane Ida Victims
Thousands have been impacted and displaced by Hurricane Ida. Second Harvest is responding to the need in Southeast Louisiana.
Every $1 donated helps Second Harvest provide 4 meals to our neighbors facing hunger. Thank you for your generous support.
Please note: Second Harvest Food Bank does not sell, trade or share a donor's personal information with any other entity nor does Second Harvest Food Bank send donor mailings on behalf of other organizations.
