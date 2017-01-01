  United Negro College Fund | UNCF

To make a donation by phone
Please call your donor services team at 202.810.0240, Monday to Friday, between the hours or 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (EST) to help you make your donation.
To make a donation by mail
Print the donation form, and send it to the address below.
UNCF
Attn: Denise Scott
Direct Response Programs
1805 7th Street, NW
Washington, DC 20001
To make a gift of securities/stock transfer/DTC
Prior to transfer, please send the name of the donor, name of stock and number of stock shares so that we may properly credit our records and provide an official receipt for tax records.
|Broker:
|Merrill Lynch
|DTC Number:
|5198
|Credit To:
|UNCF - United Negro College Fund Short-Term Investments
|Account Number:
|850-04J86
|Contact Name:
|Karen Munoz
|Contact Number:
|212.382.8429
|UNCF Tax ID:
|13-1624241
If you need more information or have questions, please contact:
Denise Scott
National Director, Direct Response and Individual Giving
UNCF
1805 7th Street, NW
Washington, DC 20001
T 202.810.0240
T 800.331.2244
E denise.scott@uncf.org
Workplace Giving: Give a little each payday; help a lot of students make it through college. Check it out
Honor/Memorial Giving: Honor or memorialize your loved one. Make an "in honor of" / memorial gift
Monthly Giving: Do your part. Pledge a small monthly gift to help keep a kid in college. Pledge now
Planned Giving: Thinking ahead, look at UNCF's planned giving options as a way to leave a lasting legacy. Read now